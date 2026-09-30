Nation

Samabula Health Centre extends hours, boosts doctor coverage

The centre now operates two shifts from 6.30am to 10pm to give patients greater access to services.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 05:00

Updated 02 October 2026 | 05:00 FJT

Samabula Health Centre in Suva.

Samabula Health Centre in Suva.

Photo: Katalyst Foundation

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has extended operating hours and increased medical officer coverage to reduce waiting times at some of the busiest health facilities in the Central Division.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu said the changes had been introduced at Samabula Health Centre, one of the busiest health centres in the country.

“The Samabula Health Centre is one of the health centres within the subdivisional area that serves a population of more than 20,000," Dr Lalabalavu said.

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The centre now operates two shifts, from 6.30am to 2.30pm and 2pm to 10pm, giving patients greater flexibility to access services outside peak hours.

About seven medical officers are rostered on weekdays, depending on staff availability, while four newly appointed medical officers are gaining experience under supervision.

Senior medical officers are also mentoring junior doctors to provide guidance and maintain quality care.

Nurse practitioners have been allocated consultation areas, with additional rooms opened during busy periods to increase capacity and reduce bottlenecks.

Patients are triaged as they arrive, allowing urgent cases to receive attention while less critical cases are managed efficiently.

Dr Lalabalavu said weekend services continued with reduced staffing, with up to three medical officers available.

“Samabula Health Centre is one of the prioritised health facilities identified under the project that will undergo necessary assistance in the near future.”

The ministry is also providing continuing support and supervision for new staff to improve their confidence and efficiency in managing patients.

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