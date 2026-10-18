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Sigatoka man calls for return of death penalty to curb crime

Sanaila Saukawa says tougher penalties are needed to deter serious crime, including murder, rape and drug-related offences.

Sunday 18 October 2026 | 14:00

Updated 19 October 2026 | 15:36 FJT

Sanaila Saukawa (right) seated at the front right at the Lawai Village Hall in Sigatoka.

Sanaila Saukawa (right) seated at the front right at the Lawai Village Hall in Sigatoka.

Photo: Supplied

An 85-year-old man has called for the reinstatement of the death penalty by hanging, arguing that Fiji’s laws are too weak to deter serious crime and restore law and order.

Sanaila Saukawa made the call during public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill at Lawai Village in Sigatoka, urging authorities to impose harsher penalties for murder, rape and drug-related offences.

“Our Constitution is weak. Our prisons are full because our Constitution is weak,” Mr Saukawa told the consultation.

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He said he had spent years observing how offenders took advantage of the country’s laws and penalties. He also expressed concern about the number of iTaukei people in prison.

“It is a shame to say who mostly fills these prisons, it is us the iTaukei. I believe I am the oldest here present in this consultation,” he said.

Mr Saukawa questioned whether existing punishments were strong enough to deter serious crime.

“How about we bring back the death penalty of hanging people?” he asked.

He argued that reinstating capital punishment would deter people from committing serious offences, including murder, rape and drug-related crimes.


Beyond criminal justice

Mr Saukawa also raised the issue of residential taxation, referring to a law he said had been established by the British.

“Those who want to reside here in our country need to pay for residing here,” he said.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka, who attended the consultation, thanked Mr Saukawa for his submission.


Constitution Bill: what to know this week

Public consultations

  • Today, 11am–1pm: Ba Market Bure.
  • Today, 3pm–5pm: Tavualevu Village Hall.
  • Tomorrow, 10am–12pm: George Shiu Raj Hall, Rakiraki.
  • Tomorrow, 4pm–6pm: Rakiraki Village Hall, Navutulevu.
  • Wednesday, 10am–12pm: Wailotua Village Hall, Wainibuka.
  • Wednesday, 3pm–5pm: Korovou Primary School Hall.

Key deadlines and dates

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