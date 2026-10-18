SODELPA wants election delay clause removed

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), led by Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, has urged the Special Parliamentary Select Committee and Cabinet to remove a clause in the draft Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 that would allow Cabinet to delay a general election by up to 12 months during a state of emergency.

In a statement yesterday, the party raised concerns about Section 201(3) and (4) of Bill No. 32 of 2026.

Under these clauses, if a state of emergency is in force when Parliament’s term is due to end, the President can extend the term on Cabinet’s advice.

SODELPA said the 2013 Constitution did not contain such a mechanism.

“In times of national emergency, the electorate’s democratic right to vote on schedule must be protected, rather than deferred by executive discretion,” the party said.

It said Section 201(2) already provided for elections to proceed and called for the extension powers to be deleted.

The party also raised concerns about Section 202, which allows laws made during a state of emergency to limit rights protected under the Bill of Rights.

Freedom of speech, assembly and movement are not included in the list of protected rights, which covers sections 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 25 and 29.

SODELPA wants sections 20, 21 and 24 added to the list. The party said this would prevent emergency rules from being used to restrict political activity, public scrutiny or peaceful protest.

The party urged the Government to “tread carefully and cautiously” and keep the public fully informed about the constitutional process.

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj