WASH project supports school during El Niño

Kubulau District School in Bua marked Global Handwashing Day with support from a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project aimed at strengthening the school’s preparedness for the current El Niño season.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services supported the project at a cost of $3,500 through the SHI WASH allocation, funded by the Divisional Health Inspector Northern’s Office.

Implemented through the Sub-Divisional Health Inspector Bua’s Office, the project included handwashing stations for teachers and students, as well as the installation of Rotomould water tanks to supply water to the school and its girls’ and boys’ hostels.

Divisional Health Inspector North Vakaruru Cavuilati said the celebration was meaningful, bringing together the Government, church and vanua to promote good hygiene practices and community health.

Assistant District Officer Savenaca Tirimaidoka attended the event last Thursday as chief guest.

Mr Cavuilati said the celebration featured poems, speeches and handwashing competitions involving students and parents, highlighting the importance of proper handwashing in preventing the spread of disease.

“The event demonstrated the value of collaboration among Government authorities, religious institutions, traditional leaders, schools and communities in raising awareness and encouraging healthy practices among children and families,” Mr Cavuilati said.

“It was a vibrant reminder that simple actions create healthier futures.”

The celebration concluded with a shared commitment to making handwashing with soap and clean water an essential part of everyday life.