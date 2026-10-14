Pharmacists urged to promote responsible antibiotic use

Pharmacists must ensure patient safety through the responsible use of antibiotics and provide reliable medical advice to protect the health of Fijians, says the Ministry of Health and Medical Services chief medical advisor Dr Luisa Cikamatana.

Speaking at the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society–TISA Insurance Annual Conference at the Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort last weekend, Dr Cikamatana said pharmacists played an important role in preventing harm and improving healthcare outcomes.

Addressing the theme, “Gut Health: From Medicines to Microbiomes”, she said effective healthcare required pharmacists to understand how medicines interacted with nutrition, lifestyle and microorganisms within the human body.

“Medicines save lives, but they act within people, shaped by nutrition, lifestyle, and a complex community of microorganisms,” Dr Cikamatana said.

She urged pharmacists to remain committed to evidence-based practice and continuous professional development, while distinguishing scientific evidence from commercial marketing to ensure patients received accurate and trustworthy advice.

Pharmacists could make a significant difference through everyday interactions with patients, including explaining medicines in simple language, checking treatment adherence, identifying warning signs and referring patients for further medical attention when necessary.

She also called on pharmacists to strengthen antimicrobial stewardship by ensuring antibiotics were supplied lawfully and appropriately, while educating patients about their correct use and when they were unnecessary.

“Protecting antibiotics today protects every Fijian who may need them tomorrow,” she said.

Dr Cikamatana said responsible antibiotic use was essential to preserving their effectiveness for future generations.

Linking the profession’s responsibilities to Fiji Day, she said pharmacists contributed to nation-building by helping individuals and families use medicines safely and preventing avoidable harm in communities.

She encouraged pharmacists to consider how their professional knowledge and daily decisions could contribute to a healthier Fiji, emphasising ethical practice, continued learning and equitable access to healthcare.