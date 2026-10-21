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Small parties could miss out on Parliament, Sayed-Khaiyum warns

He warns that parties could receive thousands of votes but gain no seats, depending on how the proposed electoral system allocates representation.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 14:00

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Dialogue Fiji State of the Economy dialogue on June 10, 2026.

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Dialogue Fiji State of the Economy dialogue on June 10, 2026.

Dialogue Fiji

Smaller political parties could win thousands of votes across Fiji and still end up with no representation in Parliament under the proposed electoral system, former attorney-general Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has warned.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the proposed changes to Fiji’s 2013 Constitution raised questions about whether votes for parties with support spread across the country would translate into parliamentary seats.

In a public interview, he questioned whether smaller parties could be shut out of Parliament if they failed to win individual constituencies, despite receiving significant support nationwide.

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“A party could get thousands of votes across the country, but if it cannot win a constituency, it could end up with no seats in Parliament,” he said.

He said the key issue was whether votes cast for smaller parties would count towards parliamentary representation.

“The question is whether those votes will count towards representation in Parliament or whether smaller parties will be left out,” he said.

The concern centres on how votes would be converted into seats and whether the proposed system would allow parties with support spread across different parts of Fiji to secure representation without winning individual constituencies.

The outcome would depend on the final electoral provisions, including how constituencies were structured and how seats were allocated.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also criticised the wider constitutional review process, arguing that the proposed changes had not been given enough time for proper public discussion.

The proposed constitutional amendments are part of a wider review of Fiji’s governing framework, with the electoral system among the issues that could shape how voters are represented in the next general election.

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