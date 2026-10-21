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Clock ticking on Constitution submissions

Online guide brings together key documents and explains the 18 proposed amendments ahead of Friday's submission deadline.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 15:00

Updated 21 October 2026 | 16:33 FJT

Fiji Sun Constitution Review

Fiji Sun Constitution Review guide available on our website

With written submissions on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 closing at 4pm on Friday, members of the public have just two days left to have their say.

To help Fijians better understand the proposed changes, the Fiji Sun has launched a dedicated Constitution Review 2026 page on its website, bringing together three key constitutional documents and a summary of the 18 proposed amendments.

Readers can access the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, the Constitution Review Commission Report 2026, and the 2013 Constitution, which remains in force.

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The page also provides guidance on how to prepare and submit views to the Special Committee on the Review of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

Submissions should identify the relevant provisions of the Bill, state what should be retained, amended or removed, and explain the reasons for those recommendations.

The online resource enables readers to review the documents, compare the proposed amendments and learn how to lodge a submission before the deadline.

Designed as a plain-language guide, the page does not replace the original documents and should not be regarded as legal advice. Translation options in iTaukei and Hindi are also available.

Visit Fiji Sun and look for the Constitution Review 2026 page.

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