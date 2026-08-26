Soccer tournament funds classrooms for growing Labasa school

Funds raised through the Vanua Levu Muslim Sports Association’s annual soccer Inter-District Championship (IDC) will be used to build three more classrooms at Labasa Muslim Primary School as its student roll continues to grow.

Association president Aiyub Khan said the association had built three additional classrooms, four toilets and one bathroom at the school in 2024 through funds raised from its annual sports programme.

The school was initially built by the Macuata Muslim League at Salusalu Street, Labasa, in 2008 to cater for 68 students from preschool to Year Eight.

In 2017, the Vanua Levu Muslim Sports Association adopted the school to help clear its debts.

Mr Khan said the association cleared the debts by organising an annual soccer IDC at Subrail Park in Labasa.

“After clearing off the debt, we decided to assist the school by building six classrooms as we received requests from parents to have their children admitted, but we did not have enough space,” Mr Khan said.

“So now the good news is that we have managed to complete stage one of the project, which is the construction of three classrooms, four toilets and one bathroom.”

Stage two will involve the construction of three more classrooms.

Mr Khan said funds raised from the soccer tournament, which concluded this month, would be used for the second stage of the project.

Labasa Muslim Primary School head teacher Mohammed Shafiq thanked the association for its continued support.

“The student roll from last year has increased now to over 200, including preschoolers,” Mr Shafiq said.

“If there are any students without a school and any parent wants to get enrolment done for next year, they can visit us when the third school term begins.”

