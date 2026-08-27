Son’s quick action saves six from Nagigi house fire

A 75-year-old Labasa man has credited his son’s quick action with saving six family members and their eight-bedroom home from being engulfed by fire.

Homeowner Shiu Kumar, said his second eldest son, Binesh Kumar, who lives a few hundred metres away, arrived in time to help contain the fire during the early hours of last Friday.

"My son did sustain minor burn to his hand while putting out the flames, otherwise no major injuries or deaths," he confirmed.

The fire started in the garage and storage tin shed area, which was completely destroyed.

Despite the structure being attached to the main house, the family managed to stop the flames from engulfing their home.

The fire later spread to an outside washroom before reaching the rafter and palling section of the house.

Mr Kumar said the fire broke out at about 3am. He remains baffled about how it started and has not ruled out the possibility of arson.

"The quick action of my son to use a high-powered water blaster machine to contain the fire helped save six lives and years of hard work in constructing the house," he said.

"We are fortunate that our eight-bedroom house escaped the fire damages and we still have a roof over our heads".





Tractor tyre explosion raises alarm

Mr Kumar said the family was alerted by a loud noise when a tractor tyre burst during the fire.

"My eldest son living with us woke up to the noise of the tyre burst and witnessed the fire spreading to the main house from the garage and storage area," he recalled.

The family then alerted Binesh, who rushed to help.

Mr Kumar estimated the damage at about $90,000 and claimed the family's water pipes had been tampered with, affecting their ability to access water.

"It will be difficult to rebuild our garage and storage area so we request if any individual, charity or non-government organisation (NGO) can assist us since we are middle-income earners only," he highlighted.

"While I did not see any person setting fire to our house, the question remains how did this fire start since my eldest who lives with us, checked all electrical items and possible fire risks before he slept," Mr Kumar explained.

The property is close to a sugarcane farm, but Mr Kumar did not believe the fire originated from the farm, which had been set alight a few days earlier.





Police investigate

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wame Bautolu confirmed a report had been lodged at the Labasa Police Station.

He said none of the six occupants was injured and Police were investigating the cause of the fire.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) was also contacted for information on the cause of the fire and its investigation, but no response had been received when this edition went to press.

"Police has taken my statement and are investigating the matter, hopefully we find justice if any arson was attempted," Mr Kumar said.

Mr Kumar said road access restricted the NFA response and fire officers were able to provide limited water to fight the flames.

He credited his son with stopping the fire from reaching the main house.

"My son was able to climb up the roof of the house and stop the fire from reaching the main house".

Mr Kumar said it was the first time in his 43 years at Nagigi that he had experienced a fire at his home.





$90,000 damage

Among the losses were about $30,000 worth of suki (dried tobacco leaves) stored by Mr Kumar's eldest son, who is a market vendor in Labasa.

Other damaged items included a welding plant, drilling machine, three water pumps, vehicle parts, four bundles of green nursery netting, four gallons of diesel, a portable rice mill and a 10,000-litre water tank.

The tractor was driven out of the garage and parking area, but one tyre and its tarpaulin roof were destroyed.

People or organisations wishing to assist the family can contact them on 9965550 or 9251996.