Sugar exports confirmed, but volume not disclosed

Sugar exports have been shipped during the 2026 sugarcane crushing season, says Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna.

Mr Tunabuna did not provide figures for the volume of sugar exported but confirmed that shipments had been made.

National Farmers Union (NFU) president Surendra Lal said that while cane continued to be supplied to all three mills in Fiji, the returns farmers received remained minimal.

Mr Lal said farmers would be satisfied only if the price per tonne of cane increased to more than $100.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Labasa mill has performed best among the three mills, recording a cane-to-sugar ratio of 9.1 tonnes of cane to produce one tonne of sugar (TCTS).

While the figure was commendable, Mr Lal said the concerns of hard-working sugarcane farmers must be addressed through an increase in the cane price.

He said growers’ interests and welfare should be protected, adding that the cane price remained the biggest hurdle facing farmers.

Mr Lal said the industry was at a crossroads, with the number of growers declining because returns were insufficient to generate sustainable profits amid high operating costs.

“We need answers to our plight and we seek the special committee on sugar to make decisions soon,” he said.

Buceisau sector farmer Firoz Ali, from Labasa, said El Niño had affected their water sources, forcing farmers to ensure they had back-up water storage.

Mr Ali said farmers like him continued to wait for the Government to address their concerns and approve an increase in the cane price.