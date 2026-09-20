Tourism

Major facelift planned for Hilton Fiji

New lobby, room and restaurant refurbishments planned as Denarau resort marks 20 years

Monday 21 September 2026 | 10:00

Updated 21 September 2026 | 12:19 FJT

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa in Denarau, Nadi.

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa is preparing for a new era of growth, with major upgrades planned for the Denarau property as it celebrates 20 years of operations.

Vision Group board chairman Navin Patel said the investment programme, which includes a new lobby, refurbishment of rooms and restaurants, and upgrades to the overall guest experience, was aimed at preparing the resort for the next 20 years.

“The investments we are making in our new lobby, our refurbishment of the rooms, our restaurants, and the overall guest experience are preparing this property for the future,” Mr Patel said.

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“As we look at the next 20 years, we do so with optimism and ambition. The world will continue to change, and the challenges will evolve, but our foundation will remain strong.”

Speaking at the resort’s 20th anniversary celebration last Wednesday night, Mr Patel said plans also included upgrading villas and other facilities.

He said the improvements would strengthen the resort’s position among leading properties in Denarau and Fiji.

Mr Patel said Hilton Fiji’s growth over the past two decades had been supported by shareholders, financial institutions, traditional landowners, Hilton Group, employees and other partners.

The resort, located on Denarau Island, is fully owned by the Vision Group of Companies, which includes Jack’s of Fiji, RC Manubhai, Challenge Engineering and Candle Investments. It operates under the internationally recognised Hilton Worldwide brand.

The anniversary celebration marked three milestones: 20 years of Hilton-managed operations, 20 years of the Vision Group story and 10 years of Vision Investments as a publicly listed company.

Mr Patel said the Vision Group, comprising Vision Resorts and Vision Investments, now employed about 1,750 people and recorded annual group turnover of $350 million.

He said continued investment would be important as Fiji’s tourism industry navigated changing global conditions and growing competition.

Mr Patel also called for stronger cooperation between Government and the private sector to support investment and tourism development.

“I urge the government departments, the ministers, and the ministries to work in conjunction with the business community to make their life and journey easier,” he said.

Reflecting on the resort’s 20-year journey, Mr Patel said the property had weathered cyclones, geopolitical disruptions, economic shocks, the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing international competition.

Despite these challenges, he said the group remained optimistic about the future.

He said continued investment, strong partnerships and collaboration would remain central to Hilton Fiji’s growth as it enters its next chapter.

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