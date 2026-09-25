Tavua women turn skills into opportunities

Women in Tavua Village on Malolo are turning practical skills into new opportunities for household income, environmental protection and community development.

This was highlighted at the Value-Added Products and Crafts Making Mini Expo held in Tavua on Thursday, marking the culmination of the Tavua Women’s Project under the theme “Empowering Local Communities through Sustainable Innovation.”

The project, facilitated by the Mamanuca Environment Society (MES) in partnership with the Adi Vula Women’s Club and funded by the Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection, brought together women to showcase their achievements in value-added products, crafts, sustainable agriculture and waste management.

Women from neighbouring Yanuya Island also participated, strengthening inter-island collaboration and sharing skills.

MES senior project officer Ilisapeci Narube said the initiative was about unlocking the leadership and economic potential of women.

“This project has been fundamentally about unlocking the leadership, confidence, and potential that already exists within our women,” Ms Narube said.









She said practical skills in craft production, sustainable agriculture, waste management and household income generation could strengthen entire families and communities.

“When we equip women with practical skills, we are not just training individuals; we are elevating whole households and building resilient community leaders,” she said.

The day-long programme included the unveiling of a project signboard, the handover of farming equipment and a commemorative tree planting.

Environmental activities included awareness sessions marking World Ozone Day and International Coastal Clean Up Day, a beach clean-up and a waste audit at Tavua beachfront.

The event also recognised participants for their contributions to waste management, craft-making and community leadership.

The Adi Vula Women’s Club and community leaders will continue managing the nursery, craft production and waste management activities following the completion of the project.

The initiative was supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Pacific Recycling Foundation, Veilomani Artisans Ba and the Nadroga-Navosa Provincial Office.