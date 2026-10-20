Three homeless after Rakiraki house fire

Three people have been left homeless after a house was destroyed in a fire at Wailevu in Rakiraki last Sunday.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) said the blaze resulted in preliminary losses estimated at $30,000.

In the aftermath of the incident, the NFA is urging members of the public to take fire safety seriously and remain vigilant to prevent similar incidents.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said repeated warnings were not enough unless households took responsibility for protecting their families and properties.

“Fires continue to occur across the country despite continuous reminders to homeowners to be responsible and take ownership of their safety and look after their properties, but unfortunately, all these warnings have fallen on deaf ears, which is quite disturbing,” Mr Sowane said.

The fire completely destroyed the one-bedroom house with concrete flooring and walls and a corrugated iron roof.

Information gathered from neighbours indicated that the property belonged to a caretaker. No injuries were confirmed.

Mr Sowane said the impact of a house fire could be especially difficult for families with limited resources.

“Losing a home and personal belongings to fire can be a traumatic experience, particularly for families who may have limited resources to recover from such an incident.”

He urged households to maintain electrical installations, identify potential fire hazards and ensure their homes were safely constructed.

Mr Sowane also advised families to plan escape routes and ensure everyone knew how to respond during a fire.

“While the cause of this fire is yet to be established, we urge all members of the public to take proactive steps to protect their homes and families from the risk of fire,” he said.

The NFA will investigate the cause of the fire.