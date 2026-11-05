The Government will today move a motion seeking Parliament’s approval of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance (Veitacini Treaty), despite errors and concerns raised by the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Presenting the committee’s review report in Parliament, chairperson Lenora Qereqeretabua said the agreements could have significant implications for Fiji’s sovereignty, foreign policy and national security.

Ms Qereqeretabua said that while the treaties could offer benefits in economic development, healthcare, education and regional security, more time was needed for both governments to renegotiate the agreements.

Yesterday, Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma told Parliament that the report on the two treaties contained proofreading errors. He urged the Government to withdraw today’s motion and address the gaps before bringing it back to Parliament.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who signed the treaties with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in July this year, said he was disappointed with the way the report was presented to the committee.

However, Mr Rabuka said the Government would proceed with the motion to approve the treaties.

“We will move a motion to ask Parliament to give its view on an international association that will benefit Fiji a lot,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka welcomed the committee’s scrutiny and assured Parliament that its recommendations would be carefully considered.

He said Australia had indicated support worth more than $1.5 billion over 10 years. This includes about $1.05 billion in grants and $550 million in loans.

“Government’s position is that no loan should be taken up without a proper assessment of its affordability, sustainability, and value to the country,” he said.

He said Fiji’s sovereignty was “not on the table” and that the Constitution remained the supreme law.

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