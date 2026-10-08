Three police officers charged with constable Racagi’s murder

Three police officers have been jointly charged with murder following the death of fellow officer Constable Peniasi Racagi after an alleged altercation in February this year.

The accused, Simione Rokosemudu, Iowane Sukanaisoro and Ilisoni Waqa, are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

The charges were sanctioned by the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions following a legal review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The three officers are accused of murdering Constable Racagi, who was attached to the Lami Police Station.

They have been jointly charged with murder under Section 237 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The ODPP said the decision to sanction the charges followed a thorough legal analysis conducted in accordance with its standard procedures.



