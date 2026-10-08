Nation

Three police officers charged with constable Racagi’s murder

The accused, Simione Rokosemudu, Iowane Sukanaisoro and Ilisoni Waqa, are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Thursday 08 October 2026 | 14:30

Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

The Late Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

Three police officers have been jointly charged with murder following the death of fellow officer Constable Peniasi Racagi after an alleged altercation in February this year.

The accused, Simione Rokosemudu, Iowane Sukanaisoro and Ilisoni Waqa, are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

The charges were sanctioned by the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions following a legal review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Related stories

The three officers are accused of murdering Constable Racagi, who was attached to the Lami Police Station.

They have been jointly charged with murder under Section 237 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The ODPP said the decision to sanction the charges followed a thorough legal analysis conducted in accordance with its standard procedures.


Explore more on these topics

Police Investigation

Most popular

BSp
Business

BSP backs Fijian exporters with new PMIBA award

The Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport offers travellers a space before departure with service and Fijian touches.
Tourism

Fiji Airways lounge ranked 14th in global readers’ awards

Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu outside the Judges Chamber on March 5, 2026
Nation

Chief Registrar gives statement in missing cocaine probe

Rugby Pathways Wolves club from Australiaat St Marcellin Primary School, Suva on September 2, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli
Rugby

Wolves soak in Fiji experience

Former Springboks World Cup-winning coach Jake White
Rugby

White in contention for Flying Fijians coaching role

Viliame Kikau
Rugby

Kikau ruled out of World Cup, Bati to name new captain

W35411 Private Melaia Biu
Lifestyle

Private Biu becomes first female soldier to guard Fiji’s State House

Devotees take part in a Ganesh Chaturthi procession through Suva to Nasese, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Hindu festival.
Culture

Devotees take part in Ganesh immersion procession in Suva

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.
Culture

Minister blames past govt policy for decline of formal Hindi