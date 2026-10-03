Nasaulevu tourism plan moves closer to endorsement

The proposed Nasaulevu Integrated Tourism Development Master Plan has moved a step closer to formal endorsement after the Ministry of Local Government accepted its strategic direction in principle.

Through the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), the Ministry yesterday handed over a formal framework letter to the Nakovacake Development Trust, marking progress on the proposed tourism development.

However, the Ministry stressed that the Master Plan has not yet been formally endorsed and does not amount to approval for development.

“Before formal endorsement can occur, the final cadastral plan identifying specific development zones and all required technical documentation must still be submitted, assessed and reviewed,” the Ministry said.

Once endorsed, the Master Plan would serve as a strategic planning framework and would not constitute a blanket approval for development.

“To commence any physical development, individual development proposals must successfully proceed through sequential statutory approval processes,” the Ministry said.

In receiving the framework letter, the Vanua o Nakovacake expressed its gratitude to the Government and acknowledged the Minister for Local Government, the Permanent Secretary for Local Government, and the Director of Town and Country Planning and his team.

The initiative aligns with Fiji’s National Development Plan objectives by supporting greater participation of iTaukei landowners in business and investment opportunities.

The Ministry and DTCP remained committed to providing technical guidance to local investors and landowners as the Nasaulevu proposals progressed.

This would help landowners and investors navigate the regulatory pathways “efficiently and transparently” while ensuring the required planning and statutory processes were followed.