Votualevu College makes global finals for second time

Votualevu College has again earned international recognition after being named a finalist in the Global High Schools category of the 2027 Zayed Sustainability Prize for the East Asia and Pacific region.

It is the second time the college has reached the finalist stage, following its selection in 2024.

The achievement guarantees Votualevu College US$25,000 as a finalist and puts it in contention for the US$150,000 grand prize.

Head of School Rajesh Chand said the recognition reflected the commitment and innovation of the school community.

“By the grace and blessings of the Almighty God, we celebrate this extraordinary achievement and the recognition of our efforts on an international platform,” Mr Chand said.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised with the US$25,000 finalist award, with the opportunity to receive the US$150,000 grand prize should we win the competition.”

Mr Chand said the achievement reflected the dedication, perseverance and collective spirit of the Votualevu College community.

The college is one of three finalists from the East Asia and Pacific region.

It is joined by Garuda Baturotok Secondary School in Indonesia and YK Pao School in China.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize received a record 10,233 submissions from 177 countries for its 2027 cycle, representing a 32 per cent increase from the previous year.

Following an evaluation by the Prize Jury, finalists were selected across six categories — Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools.

Global High Schools finalists are selected across six regions and develop student-led, project-based solutions to sustainability challenges in their communities.

For the 2027 cycle, all finalists are guaranteed financial support, with Global High Schools finalists receiving US$25,000.

The category winner will receive US$150,000.

The winner will be announced at the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on January 12, 2027, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The prize says its winners have positively impacted more than 411 million lives worldwide through projects improving access to healthcare, nutritious food, reliable energy and safe water.