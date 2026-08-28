UNA Fiji earns place in global UN association

What began with a simple question in 2013 has taken the United Nations Association of Fiji (UNA Fiji) from a humble tent at the University of the South Pacific to the global stage in Geneva.

UNA Fiji has been admitted as a member of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA), following approval by the 44th WFUNA Plenary Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

For UNA Fiji president and founder Akmal Ali, the milestone is personal.

“Today is one of those moments that is difficult to put into words, because for me this is not simply an institutional milestone. It is deeply personal,” Mr Ali said.

The journey began in 2013 when Mr Ali travelled to Russia to participate in InterSeliger, where discussions on diplomacy, international cooperation, leadership and global citizenship left him with one question: “Why should the United Nations feel so far away from ordinary people in Fiji?”

That question became the foundation of UNA Fiji.

On October 14, 2014, the organisation was formally established at USP in Suva. There was no grand conference hall or elaborate launch, only a tent, a table, a few chairs and a small group of people who believed Fiji needed to be more connected to the work of the United Nations.

Mr Ali said the humble beginning remains central to the organisation’s identity.

“We were never meant to be defined by buildings, titles or prestige. We were meant to be defined by people, by service, and by the belief that global ideals only have meaning when they touch local lives,” he said.

Over the past 12 years, UNA Fiji has expanded its work through youth, diplomacy, leadership and community programmes.

More than 500 people have graduated through its diplomatic and leadership programmes, while its volunteers and partners have contributed to planting around 40,000 mangroves.

He said the organisation has always sought to turn global discussions into action on the ground.

“Talking about climate change was not enough. Talking about youth empowerment was not enough. If our words were going to have meaning, they had to leave the conference room and become visible in people’s lives,” Mr Ali said.

He said UNA Fiji’s admission to WFUNA is not the end of its journey, but a new responsibility to learn from other United Nations Associations, build international partnerships and bring Fiji and Pacific perspectives to the global movement.

“Our islands may be small, but our voices are not,” Mr Ali said. “Fiji is here. The Pacific is here. We are ready to learn, ready to contribute and ready to serve alongside you.”