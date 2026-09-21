Nation

Water upgrades improve hygiene at Nausori, Sawani schools

Projects at Dilkusha Boys and Sawani Village schools address water supply gaps.

Tuesday 22 September 2026 | 11:30

The commissioning of two new 10,000-litre water storage tanks at Dilkusha Boys School in Nausori.

The commissioning of two new 10,000-litre water storage tanks at Dilkusha Boys School in Nausori.

Photo: Supplied

More than 1,100 students at two schools in Nausori and Sawani will benefit from improved access to water for handwashing, sanitation and drinking following the completion of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects.

At Dilkusha Boys School, two new 10,000-litre water storage tanks were commissioned yesterday to provide a backup water supply for handwashing during supply interruptions.

The $2,965 project was introduced after an assessment found that the school had reserved water storage for its toilets but no backup supply for handwashing.

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With 825 students enrolled, the gap was identified as a significant hygiene risk when the normal water supply was disrupted.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu officially handed over the tanks.

“This initiative will safeguard the health of our students,” he said.

At Sawani Village School, 280 students will benefit from the completion of Phase Two of its WASH Improvement Project.

The project involved the installation of a $560 electrical water pump to maintain consistent water pressure and supply during periods of high demand.

Phase One, completed last year at a cost of $6,060.51, included two 10,000-litre water tanks.

One tank provides backup water for toilets, while the other supplies handwashing stations and safe drinking water.

“These improvements will benefit students by enhancing sanitation and handwashing facilities, creating a healthier and safer learning environment,” Dr Lalabalavu said.

The two projects are part of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ efforts to strengthen water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in schools.

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