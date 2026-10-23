‘We need correction, but also protection’: Finau

A 13-year-old primary school head girl has challenged Parliament to remove wording from the Constitution Amendment Bill that she fears could allow adults to justify physical punishment of children.

William Cross Primary School head girl Finau Vitikawalu confronted lawmakers with a question during her submission: “Will adults be allowed to hurt us and say it is for our own good?”

Finau, who attends the school in Nakasi, urged lawmakers to remove wording in Section 40 relating to the allowance of “lawful and moderate” punishment.

She argued that children needed discipline, guidance and consequences for wrongdoing, but should not have to experience violence to learn right from wrong.

Her submission placed children's safety and dignity at the centre of the debate over proposed constitutional changes.





Discipline without violence

Finau said parents and teachers had a responsibility to correct children when they misbehaved, but that correction should be based on respect and understanding.

“When I do something wrong, I want my parents to explain why it is wrong. Speak firmly, but kindly listen to me too,” she said.

She suggested alternatives to physical punishment, including restricting children's phone use or recreational activities.

Finau also called on parents to spend more time with their children, understand the reasons behind their behaviour and take greater responsibility for their upbringing.

She questioned why the repeated misbehaviour of a small number of students should be used to justify physical punishment for all children.





Children's rights

Finau drew on Fiji's obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which the country ratified in 1993.

She referred to Article 28, which requires school discipline to be administered in a manner consistent with a child's human dignity.

She also cited Article 19, which addresses the protection of children from physical and mental violence, abuse and neglect.

Finau argued that these protections should apply not only in schools but also in homes and communities.

She referred to a government-reported statistic indicating that a high proportion of children aged one to 14 had experienced violent discipline.

She warned that the effects of such treatment could remain hidden, even among children attending school.





More support for families and teachers

Finau called for greater Government support to help teachers manage difficult behaviour without resorting to physical punishment.

She also proposed counselling services for students experiencing behavioural challenges and programmes to help parents adopt positive approaches to discipline.

She urged churches, the vanua and community elders to work with families to promote non-violent ways of correcting children.

Parents, she said, must also be held accountable when they neglect their responsibilities.

Finau stressed that protecting children did not mean allowing them to behave without rules or consequences.

Instead, she wanted adults to demonstrate the respect and kindness they expected children to show.





Appeal to lawmakers

Finau ended her submission with a direct appeal for Parliament to place children's protection at the centre of the proposed constitutional changes.

“We are children, we need corrections, but we also need protection,” she said.

“Teach us respect by teaching us with respect. Teach us kindness by showing us kindness. Please keep that promise when you write our Constitution.”