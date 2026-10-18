Pacific Specialist Hospitals (PSH) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Fiji National University (FNU) to develop specialist medical and pharmaceutical skills locally, with the aim of reducing Fiji’s reliance on overseas-trained professionals.

The partnership is expected to expand specialist training opportunities, support industrial pharmacy development and strengthen research capacity, creating new career pathways for medical and pharmacy graduates.

PSH founder Parvish Kumar said the agreement would enable the hospital to work with FNU to train cardiac surgeons while providing pharmacy students with practical experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Speaking at the MoU signing at FNU’s Namaka campus on Thursday, Mr Kumar said access to advanced medical equipment alone was not enough without skilled professionals to operate it.

He said the agreement was an important step towards strengthening healthcare development and providing more opportunities for local graduates to pursue specialist careers in Fiji.

“When we opened PSH Hospital back in 2016, we had three agendas. So, the hospital was built on three foundational pillars. Number one was to advance healthcare,” he said.

Mr Kumar said developing local healthcare expertise was a key objective of the partnership.

“You can have all that equipment, all those machines there, but if the surgeons are not there, what do you do with this technology?” he said.

Under the agreement, PSH plans to work with FNU on a cardiac surgery training programme.

Mr Kumar said the curriculum had been developed, although details of the programme’s launch date, intake and funding were not provided.

The partnership also aims to give pharmacy students opportunities to gain experience beyond traditional hospital settings.

Mr Kumar said PSH was preparing to open Prathima Pharmaceutical Industries, with the opening expected around December this year.

The proposed facility would give pharmacy students, including those in their second, third and fourth years, exposure to industrial pharmacy, pharmaceutical research and development.

Mr Kumar also outlined plans to establish what he described as potentially Fiji’s largest research centre on Level 2, where researchers would conduct scientific validation of herbal medicines.

The facility could provide students with opportunities to gain research and development experience alongside their pharmaceutical industry training.

PSH is also considering fully sponsoring selected pharmacy students.

Mr Kumar said the aim would be to identify high-performing graduates and develop their skills in clinical pharmacy and pharmaceutical science.



