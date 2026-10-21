Baby Stallions to improve discipline before semis

The Nadroga Under-20 rugby team must improve its discipline if it is to beat hosts Suva in Saturday’s Skipper Cup U20 semi-final at the National Stadium.

Nadroga U20 received one red card and five yellow cards in their 44-32 quarter-final win over Naitasiri last Saturday.

Nadroga U20 assistant coach Isimeli Kurisavulevu told SUNsports the team’s ill-discipline and high tackles nearly cost them the match.

“This is an important lesson for us. We must address it before facing Suva, who finished at the top of the points table,” he said.

“We made a lot of errors along with five yellow cards and one red due to poor discipline. These are areas that we need to improve on, and we cannot take them with us to the semi-final.

“We will review our mistakes and try to learn from them so the boys can become good sportsmen.”

Kurisavulevu reiterated that the team could not afford to repeat those mistakes.

“It will be a good and tough game for us. We know that Suva is a great team, and we must not make the same mistakes.

“On the other hand, the win against Naitasiri was made possible through the boys’ tireless effort, as they were composed and stuck to the game plan,” he added.

The match kicks off at 11am.