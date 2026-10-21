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Boxing

Zeg Boxing Promotion brings international boxing talent to Suva

The organiser says international fighters will give local boxers opportunities to test themselves against different styles in the ring.

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 05:00

Rakuro Daunivanana

Rakuro Daunivanana.

Zeg Boxing Promotion (ZBP) returns with a bigger fight card on November 7 at Suva’s Vodafone Arena.

Speaking to SUNsports on Tuesday, ZBP marketing officer Fadilah Faiza said the promotion aimed to raise the standard of professional boxing in Fiji.

“Our vision is to elevate the standard of professional boxing in Fiji by bringing an international experience to our local audience,” she said.

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“We want our fans to feel the excitement, professionalism, and atmosphere they would experience at a major boxing event overseas.

“Everything we do comes from our genuine love and passion for sports. We want to continue creating opportunities for our local fighters, bringing international talent to Fiji, and giving boxing fans an experience worth remembering.”

Faiza said the event would feature between 10 and 12 bouts.

“We are expecting at least 10 to 12 bouts for this event, so boxing fans have plenty to look forward to.

“Alongside our talented local fighters from Fiji, we will once again welcome boxers from India. This time, we are also bringing fighters from the United States through our association with South Bay Promotion,” she said.

“Having fighters from different countries adds another level of excitement and competition to the event.

“It gives our local boxers an opportunity to compete against international talent while allowing our fans to witness different fighting styles.”

Faiza said fans could also expect new additions to the promotion next month.

“We have an incredible fight card, and I can confidently say that Zeg Boxing Promotion is committed to giving our audience quality fights and an experience they will remember,” she said.

Among the scheduled bouts, Rakuro Daunivanana will take on India’s Ankit, while Senidoko will face Winston “Real Deal” Hill, who is returning to the ring.

The card will also feature Rockanson Iga, described by Faiza as the first professional boxer from Nauru to compete in Fiji, and Arti Hooda, who will face Laite Nanovu.

Faiza encouraged fans to turn out in large numbers to support local boxers.

The gates will open at 3.30pm, with the fights scheduled to start at 5pm.

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