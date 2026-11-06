Six months after her husband died in a workplace accident in Nasese, Suva, Sinal Shilanjli Goundar is still seeking answers about the investigation and financial support for her family.

Her husband, Ritnesh Chand, a Suva City Council (SCC) worker, died earlier in June after a truck tyre ran over his chest while he was on duty.

Ms Goundar, said the family was initially told by a supervisor that her husband had fainted and needed to be taken to hospital.

However, she said the family was later informed that a pack of dogs had allegedly chased Mr Chand, prompting him to try to grab onto a moving SCC garbage truck.

“I just need justice for him. How he died, I don't know. Only I know that the tyre ran over him,” she said.

She said she had repeatedly approached authorities for updates but was told investigations were ongoing.

Ms Goundar said the family had received no confirmed compensation apart from funeral assistance and donations, while her husband's wages had only been paid for two weeks.

Now raising their son alone, she said the loss had placed a heavy financial and emotional burden on her.

“It's like I'm still fighting alone. I have to look after the kid,” she said.

Suva City Council chief executive Tevita Boseiwaqa said the investigation remained with Police, while the Ministry of Labour had also conducted an investigation.

He said the council was awaiting reports from both authorities and had received no recent updates.

On compensation, Mr Boseiwaqa said the matter was still being processed through the council's insurance brokers, with no confirmed update.

He said discussions with Ms Goundar were continuing and further information would be provided once compensation was confirmed.

Questions have also been sent to Police.



