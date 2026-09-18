FASANOC in search for new CEO
Applicants must have a postgraduate qualification or higher in business administration, operations management, sports management or a related field.
Saturday 19 September 2026 | 11:00
Applications for the CEO (chief executive officer) and secretary general of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) closed yesterday.
The position became vacant following the resignation of Vanessa Kilner, who held the role since March 2023.
The CEO will provide strategic leadership and oversee finances and operations. The role also covers Fiji's participation in major international events, including the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.
Applicants must have a postgraduate qualification or higher in business administration, operations management, sports management or a related field.
They must also have at least five years' experience in a similar position, or eight years in senior management.
Strong experience in sponsorship and marketing is required. This will be important in developing sustainable funding for FASANOC.
Candidates must also have proven financial management skills, including budgeting, expenditure control, financial analysis and reporting.
The successful applicant will work closely with the FASANOC executive board and maintain relationships with government agencies, sponsors, donors and member federations.
The role also requires the ability to implement the FASANOC Strategic Plan and align resources with board-approved priorities.