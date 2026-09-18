FASANOC in search for new CEO

Applications for the CEO (chief executive officer) and secretary general of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) closed yesterday.

The position became vacant follow­ing the resignation of Vanessa Kil­ner, who held the role since March 2023.

The CEO will provide strategic leadership and oversee finances and operations. The role also covers Fiji's participation in major interna­tional events, including the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

Applicants must have a postgradu­ate qualification or higher in busi­ness administration, operations management, sports management or a related field.

They must also have at least five years' experience in a similar posi­tion, or eight years in senior man­agement.

Strong experience in sponsorship and marketing is required. This will be important in developing sustain­able funding for FASANOC.

Candidates must also have proven financial management skills, includ­ing budgeting, expenditure control, financial analysis and reporting.

The successful applicant will work closely with the FASANOC execu­tive board and maintain relation­ships with government agencies, sponsors, donors and member fed­erations.

The role also requires the ability to implement the FASANOC Stra­tegic Plan and align resources with board-approved priorities.



