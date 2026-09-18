Other Sports

FASANOC in search for new CEO

Applicants must have a postgradu­ate qualification or higher in busi­ness administration, operations management, sports management or a related field.

Saturday 19 September 2026 | 11:00

FASANOC

Applications for the CEO (chief executive officer) and secretary general of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) closed yesterday.

The position became vacant follow­ing the resignation of Vanessa Kil­ner, who held the role since March 2023.

The CEO will provide strategic leadership and oversee finances and operations. The role also covers Fiji's participation in major interna­tional events, including the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

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Applicants must have a postgradu­ate qualification or higher in busi­ness administration, operations management, sports management or a related field.

They must also have at least five years' experience in a similar posi­tion, or eight years in senior man­agement.

Strong experience in sponsorship and marketing is required. This will be important in developing sustain­able funding for FASANOC.

Candidates must also have proven financial management skills, includ­ing budgeting, expenditure control, financial analysis and reporting.

The successful applicant will work closely with the FASANOC execu­tive board and maintain relation­ships with government agencies, sponsors, donors and member fed­erations.

The role also requires the ability to implement the FASANOC Stra­tegic Plan and align resources with board-approved priorities.


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