Young lawyers cautioned over AI and professional conduct

Young lawyers across Fiji have been cautioned about the ethical risks of using artificial intelligence (AI) in legal practice as 341 legal practitioners took part in workshops aimed at strengthening professional conduct and courtroom standards.

The workshops, led by Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu and the Legal Practitioners Unit, focused on the responsibilities of newly admitted lawyers and those with less than three years of experience.

Participants were advised to exercise caution when using AI tools and reminded of their professional and ethical obligations.

The growing use of AI in the legal profession was among several issues addressed during the training, alongside courtroom etiquette, conflicts of interest and compliance with legal requirements.

Professional responsibilities

Lawyers were reminded of the importance of attending court with proper instructions from their clients, showing respect to the Bench and maintaining appropriate courtroom conduct.

The workshops also covered legal ethics, courtroom dress codes and demeanour, and the responsibilities of Commissioners for Oaths.

Participants received guidance on relevant provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act 2009 and the Trust Account Act 1996.

The training aimed to strengthen understanding of the standards expected of legal practitioners, particularly those in the early stages of their careers.

Training across Fiji

A total of 341 legal practitioners were reported to have attended workshops across the Western, Central and Northern divisions.

The Central Division recorded the highest attendance, with 254 participants at a five-day workshop held from October 5 to 9, 2026.

In the Western Division, 65 practitioners attended a two-day workshop at the Ba Court Complex on August 13 and 14.

The Northern Division workshop, listed for October 23, recorded 22 participants.

The workshops featured opening remarks from senior members of the judiciary and legal profession, including Court of Appeal President Justice Isikeli Uluinairai Mataitoga, Solicitor-General Ropate Green Lomavatu, Justice Usaia Ratuvili, Justice Samuela Dina Qica, Chief Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola and Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Ratakele.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability, professionalism and ethical conduct within Fiji's legal profession.



