Government pledges better services for Fijians overseas

Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Sakiasi Ditoka has reaffirmed the Government's commitment to improving services and engagement for Fijians living and working overseas.

Mr Ditoka, who is leading the Government delegation at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau, made the commitment during a welcome ceremony and talanoa session hosted by the Fijian community last night.

About 50 Fijian adults are living and working in Palau, with many employed in the health sector, legal profession and Ministry of Finance.

“We will continue to work to improve engagement with our diaspora to make Government services more accessible to Fijians living abroad,” Mr Ditoka said.

He also acknowledged the contribution of Fijians overseas to their families in Fiji through remittances, which he said remained a lifeline for many households.

Mr Ditoka thanked the Fijian community in Palau for its contribution to the country's development.

He was accompanied by Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr Raijeli Taga and Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael.