Pacific

Government pledges better services for Fijians overseas

About 50 Fijians work in key sectors in Palau

Monday 31 August 2026 | 18:00

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka with Fijians in Palau.

Photo: Ivamere Nataro-Tunidau

Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Sakiasi Ditoka has reaffirmed the Government's commitment to improving services and engagement for Fijians living and working overseas.

Mr Ditoka, who is leading the Government delegation at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau, made the commitment during a welcome ceremony and talanoa session hosted by the Fijian community last night.

About 50 Fijian adults are living and working in Palau, with many employed in the health sector, legal profession and Ministry of Finance.

Related stories

“We will continue to work to improve engagement with our diaspora to make Government services more accessible to Fijians living abroad,” Mr Ditoka said.

He also acknowledged the contribution of Fijians overseas to their families in Fiji through remittances, which he said remained a lifeline for many households.

Mr Ditoka thanked the Fijian community in Palau for its contribution to the country's development.

He was accompanied by Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr Raijeli Taga and Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Ratu Loco Kalokalodrau Qiolevu has been recognised as the new Qaranivalu of Naitasiri.
Nation

Incoming Qaranivalu urges youth to reject drugs, get tested for HIV

Selvin Prasad and his wife Sonia Kumar.
Nation

Second opinion gives injured mechanic hope

Members of the Fiji Constitution Review Committee with guests at an earlier consultation.
Nation

Constitutional Review Commission to submit final report to President

Far Right Incoming Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter.
Rugby League

Potter confident in Bati leadership group

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf.
Football

New changes to benefit youth players

Wame Naivalu, Khelvin Realtors operations manager, Vyas Deo Sharma, CEO Neeha Sharma, Vinha Sharma (baby), Khelvin Sharma, director, Shalendra Prasad, president Lautoka FA and Vipul Sharma, director on August 27, 2026.
Football

Ex-star striker is new Blues coach

Illisapeci Takalaiyale started making jewellery in 2018. Eight years later, the mother of three has expanded her business journey into a new salon.
Personal Finance

From beads to beauty: Mother turns passion into business

Fiji Performing Rights Association Chairman Isireli Gumatua. 
Entertainment

FIPRA cracks down on AI remakes of Fijian songs

senior citizens
What's On

Senior Citizens Day to celebrate elders at Hibiscus Festival 2026