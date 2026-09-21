Water shortage hits Batiki as diarrhoea cases rise

A surge in diarrhoea cases on Batiki Island has triggered an emergency response as prolonged dry conditions leave communities struggling with dwindling water supplies.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has deployed an emergency water response team to the island in the Lomaiviti Group, with priority given to the boarding school and health centre.

The Batiki Nursing Station has reported an increase in diarrhoea cases as local rainwater harvesting systems run low.

The emergency team left Suva at 8pm on Sunday for Batiki.

The ministry has also scheduled regular water supply trips from Levuka to maintain supplies on the island.

Clean drinking water has been transported from Ovalau for the preparation of Oral Rehydration Solutions, while essential antibiotics have been supplied to the nursing station.

Medical officers and health inspectors are conducting regular health checks at the boarding school and monitoring water safety.

The ministry said water tanks installed at health centres under the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene project were not sufficient to meet demand during a prolonged dry period.

Residents have been urged to boil drinking water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth.

They have also been advised to wash their hands with soap and clean water and keep water storage containers covered to prevent contamination.

The driest period of the current El Niño event is expected between October and December.