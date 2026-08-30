Pacific

Pacific groups challenge leaders on missile tests

Pacific Islands Forum secretary general Baron Waqa, however, said Pacific leaders were concerned about all missile testing in the region, not only tests conducted by China.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 06:30

Updated 31 August 2026 | 11:39 FJT

China conducts public test of nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, with dummy warhead hitting designated target in the Pacific Ocean during a routine military exercise.

China conducts public test of nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, with dummy warhead hitting designated target in the Pacific Ocean during a routine military exercise.

Photo: China Daily

Pacific civil society groups have condemned missile testing in the region by China and the United States, while accusing Pacific leaders of failing to speak strongly enough on growing regional security concerns.

Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG) coordinator Joey Tau said Pacific leaders had remained silent on missile testing and Japan’s disposal of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

His comments come as Pacific leaders gather in Palau this week, where regional security and other challenges facing the Pacific are expected to be discussed.

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The meeting will also include the region’s dialogue and development partners.

Pacific Islands Forum secretary general Baron Waqa, however, said Pacific leaders were concerned about all missile testing in the region, not only tests conducted by China.

“Anything to do with missile testing in our region is of concern to our leaders. How we approach this and where we place ourselves in making a statement all depends on sovereign positions,” Mr Waqa said.

“We all want to make a strong statement to everyone, not just China. But this meeting is for leaders, and they will determine that their conversation will bring something that I bring, something out that everyone is comfortable with.”


Divisions over regional response

Mr Waqa’s comments follow extensive debate at the Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting (FFMM) in Suva earlier this month over China’s July missile test in the Pacific.

No consensus was reached and no statement was issued by the forum.

China launched a ballistic missile carrying a dummy warhead into the Pacific Ocean just hours after Fiji and Australia signed a new defence treaty committing the two countries to assist each other in the event of an armed attack on either country in the Pacific.

During the FFMM, Kiribati and the Republic of Naoero opposed a regional statement on the missile test, while Fiji backed New Zealand’s push for a united regional position amid growing geopolitical tensions.

The forum has repeatedly stressed the importance of regional unity and consensus, while its members maintain different diplomatic relationships and positions on international and security issues.

PANG’s criticism now adds pressure from Pacific civil society for leaders to take a stronger position on military activity and other issues affecting the region.

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