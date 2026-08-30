Pacific

Solomon Islands PM exit Palau ahead of leaders meeting

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale is now one of the five leaders not attending the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Koror, Palau.  

Sunday 30 August 2026 | 20:00

Updated 31 August 2026 | 11:38 FJT

images (1).jpg

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale.

In-depth Solomon.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale is now one of the five leaders not attending the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting this week in Koror, Palau.  

Mr Wale left Palau International Airport on Saturday morning just hours after arriving in the country following a motion of no confidence filed by a member of his Cabinet on the same day back in the Solomon Islands.  

The Member of Parliament, Manasseh Maelanga, claimed in a statement that Mr Wale had "repeatedly made decisions on matters of national importance without properly consulting Cabinet or obtaining its approval". 

Related stories

Mr Wale is the outgoing chairperson of the Pacific Islands Forum.  He was elected and sworn in as Prime Minister of Solomon Islands in May this year.  

Other leaders not attending are Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Kiribati President Taneti Maamau, Samoa’s Prime Minister Laʻauli Leuatea Schmidt, and Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat, and the president of the Government of New Caledonia, Milakulo Tukumuli.   

These countries are represented at the ministerial levels.  

Meanwhile, the Fiji delegation is led by Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka. Other Cabinet members attending are Minister for Information and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya, and Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh.  

Over the course of one-week, regional leaders are expected to discuss pressing issues affecting the region, including climate change, economic development, security and regional cooperation.  

Explore more on these topics

PoliticsGeopolitics

Most popular

Former Fijian Holdings Limited chief executive officer Mohammed Nouzab Fareed
Courts and Law

FWRM opposes further sentence reduction for Fareed

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka delivered the message during a meeting with the Fijian diaspora in Palau on August 30.
Nation

Ditoka: Fijians abroad are ‘everyday ambassadors’

The transformation from a tiny Mana Street cubicle into an organisation supporting communities across Fiji.
Nation

FRIEND Fiji: From one cubicle to 25 years of impact

Far Right Incoming Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter.
Rugby League

Potter confident in Bati leadership group

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf.
Football

New changes to benefit youth players

Wame Naivalu, Khelvin Realtors operations manager, Vyas Deo Sharma, CEO Neeha Sharma, Vinha Sharma (baby), Khelvin Sharma, director, Shalendra Prasad, president Lautoka FA and Vipul Sharma, director on August 27, 2026.
Football

Ex-star striker is new Blues coach

Preparation is underway at the Albert Park in Suva on August 27, 2026. (Inset) Vendor Surendra Kumar.
Entertainment

Hibiscus Festival returns home for 70th anniversary

Mohammed Saiyaz Khan, People First Party candidate (left), with Kalesi Volatabu, People First Party candidate, standing behind him, alongside other candidates in Suva.
Health

Call for 24-hour pharmacies at major hospitals

Sitting fourth from left) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica with delegates at the 7th National Conference on Information Technology (NCIT) 2026 at Shangri-La Yanuca Island in Nadroga.
Technology

Digital trust is now essential to doing business: Kamikamica