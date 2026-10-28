Deputy Prime Minister and Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Member of Parliament Viliame Gavoka disagrees with his party’s decision to oppose the Constitution Amendment Bill, suggesting that internal divisions may have influenced the decision.

Speaking to this masthead from Doha, Qatar, Mr Gavoka urged the SODELPA management board to reconsider its position while consultations on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 were ongoing.

“If it’s true that SODELPA is already rejecting the third reading, then someone is acting in bad faith,” he said.

“How can you ask members of the party and a special general meeting (SGM) at that, to vote on something that is ‘work in progress’?”

SODELPA general secretary Levi Vere said yesterday that the party stood by its decision.

“What we have said, we have said,” Mr Vere said.

Following the party’s SGM last Saturday, SODELPA agreed not to support the Bill’s third reading in Parliament. The decision would be communicated to the party’s three parliamentarians.

The party’s key concerns include the retention of the immunity clause and the lack of accountability and transparency in the overall amendment process.

In addition, if any of the three parliamentarians oppose the board’s directive, they would be subjected to disciplinary provisions.

The three SODELPA parliamentarians are Minister for Education and party leader Aseri Radrodro, Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu and Mr Gavoka.

“I would urge the hierarchy of the party to reconsider its position, because as it is, the members were not told the whole story at the SGM, and that’s very serious,” Mr Gavoka said.

Mr Radrodro and Mr Vasu attended the meeting, while Mr Gavoka was overseas on official travel.

“I would ask the party to reconsider its position as the work of the Special Committee is still ongoing,” Mr Gavoka said.

“The final version will be known over the next few days or so and that’s when the party should meet and decide.

“SODELPA made representations to the Special Committee along the way; in Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Wailotua and other venues. Those contributions help in the crafting of the final Bill for the third reading.

“The party should wait for the ‘finished product’ and decide. Who knows, perhaps some of the issues they articulated have made it to the final Bill.”

When contacted yesterday, Mr Vasu said he was hopeful the Coalition Government would complete its term on a positive note.

“Na noqu vakanananu me keitou vakaoti vata vaka vinaka na yabaki qo me vaka ga ni keitou tekivu vata mai,” he said in iTaukei. (My intention is for us to finish this year together on a good note, just as we started it together).

Attempts to get a comment from Mr Radrodro were unsuccessful.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Mr Gavoka, SODELPA’s representative on the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, was not currently participating in consultations because he was overseas on official duties.

Mr Rabuka said Biman Prasad, a Member of Parliament representing the National Federation Party on the committee, had requested to be excused.

Bill 32 is expected to be tabled in Parliament for the third reading next week.