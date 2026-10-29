PAP support strong ahead of election, says Singh

Growing grassroots sentiment indicates support for the People’s Alliance Party (PAP) to return to Government in the upcoming general election, says Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh.

The Labasa businessman-turned-politician joined PAP ahead of the 2022 election. He has reapplied for a ticket to contest the upcoming election under the party.

PAP, the ruling party in the coalition Government, won 26 parliamentary seats in the 2022 election. Mr Singh believes the party could significantly increase that number.

“I have observed people's sentiments of continuing support to the PAP because of clarity of leadership and the party's successful policies while in government,” he said.

Mr Singh said that during preparations for the 2022 election, supporters were uncertain whether Prime Minister and PAP leader Sitiveni Rabuka would contest because of court cases pending against him at the time.

“There was a court case pending against him (Rabuka) during the last election preparations, but, this time around, we don't have any such hurdles,” he said.

Mr Singh said PAP’s strongest Opposition, FijiFirst, had been deregistered, leaving the party optimistic about its prospects.

“All other small parties are springing up, but the support for the PAP is overwhelming,” he said. “We should actually get more seats in Parliament in the next election.”

Mr Singh said he hoped the Constitution amendment process would help increase voter support for PAP in the coming months.

He said the process could provide a platform to encourage voter support, adding that many people backed the proposed constitutional changes.

“Our highest voter group is the iTaukei for the PAP, and majority supported the Constitution amendment, so their sentiments resonated with our actions,” he said.

Mr Singh said Indo-Fijian communities were also being visited and urged them to consider the changes PAP had introduced.

He said freedom of speech and the ability to criticise the Government without suppression were among the changes PAP had brought about since coming to power.