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Radrodro apologises over SODELPA freehold land submission

The party leader says the views expressed before Parliament's Special Committee did not reflect SODELPA policy, but lawyer Jolame Uludole disputes his authority to apologise.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 10:30

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“Regrettably, they went off script and spoke out of turn, which is completely unacceptable,” Mr Radrodro said.

Jolame Uludole (left) and Savenaca Komaisavai.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

SODELPA leader Aseri Radrodro has apologised to Fijians after party lawyer Jolame Uludole and candidate Savenaca Komaisavai told Parliament’s Special Committee that freehold land should be returned to iTaukei ownership.

Mr Radrodro said last Saturday that the pair had “gone off script and spoken out of turn”, adding that their views did not reflect party policy.

“To the people of Fiji, I offer my sincere apology,” he said.

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SODELPA general secretary Levi Vere said the party only wanted unused State land returned to landowners, not freehold land to be bought back.

However, Mr Uludole disagreed, stating online that the submission had been agreed to by three people appointed by the party board and that Mr Vere had no authority to apologise.

Party members and candidates have also raised complaints.

Mr Radrodro and Mr Vere could not be reached for comment on Mr Uludole’s claims.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said control of freehold land “must always remain with the freehold landowners”.

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