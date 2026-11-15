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Tui Macuata urges drug advocacy at every event

Ratu Wiliame made the call on Saturday while officiating at the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Drug-Free Awareness programme in Labasa.

Sunday 15 November 2026 | 15:30

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2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Drug Free Awareness program march in Labasa on November 15, 2026. Photo: Sampras Anand.

The 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Drug-Free Awareness Programme march in Labasa on November 15, 2026.

Photo: Sampras Anand.

Drug awareness should be part of every event, Tui Macuata and former President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says, as Fiji steps up efforts to tackle the drug crisis.

Ratu Wiliame made the call on Saturday while officiating at the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Drug-Free Awareness programme in Labasa.

The event began with a procession from Waikona to Subrail Park, followed by an aerobics session.

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Ratu Wiliame said the fight against drugs started with each individual and called on Government agencies, stakeholders and communities to work together to make Fiji drug-free.

He wished both teams well for the annual Ratu Sukuna Bowl clash on November 19 and 20, and urged them to continue the fight against drugs beyond the competition.

The 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl theme is “Drug Free Fiji, Our Goal, One Mission”. The joint secretariat has included awareness and outreach programmes in this year’s activities, using sport to educate young people about the dangers of drug abuse.

Labasa Town Council special administrator chairperson Paul Jaduram said the march was a reminder that everyone needed to help fight drugs.

He said the council remained committed to supporting law enforcement agencies in their efforts to create a township less affected by drugs.

Mr Jaduram also called for more night police patrols to help keep residents safe and prevent crime.

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