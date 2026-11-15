Army and police take drug awareness campaign to villages

Parents in Wailevu Village, Macuata, have been urged to take collective responsibility for protecting children from illegal drugs.

The message was delivered on Friday during a village awareness programme led by the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Joint Secretariat Committee, which includes members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and the Fiji Police Force.

The RFMF and police were joined by the Ministry of Justice and CJ Patel for the programme, part of the committee’s “Drug-Free Fiji – Our Goal, One Mission” campaign.

Villagers heard about the harmful effects of drugs on individuals, families and communities. Discussions also covered children’s rights and parents’ responsibilities to keep them safe.

They were urged to strengthen family values, stay united and work together to address the growing threat of illegal drugs.

Village Chief Ratu Sitiveni Niumataiwalu welcomed the programme and said he was proud to see the RFMF and Fiji Police Force working together on the drug problem.

He said unity and collective action were key to protecting families and communities.

The village visit is part of the Drug-Free Fiji initiative under the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Competition, which calls on every Fijian to help build a safer, healthier and drug-free nation.

Its message to villagers was simple: “Say no to drugs. Together, we can make Fiji drug-free.”