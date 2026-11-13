Netball, rugby 10s join 2026 Fijian Cup
The competition begins with rugby 10s and netball on November 13-14, followed by touch rugby on November 20--21.
Friday 13 November 2026 | 15:00
Updated 13 November 2026 | 18:23 FJT
Overseas teams at the 2025 Fijian Cup comeptition.
Photo: Supplied.
Netball and rugby 10s will join the 2026 Fijian Cup, expanding the international sports tourism festival to five sporting codes across four weekends at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.
The festival will run from November 13 to December 5, offering more than F JD$240,000 in cash prizes and tournament package credits. It is expected to attract local and international teams to Fiji's Coral Coast.
The five codes are netball, rugby's, touch rugby, rugby league 9s and Oztag, combining competition with cultural experiences and opportunities to develop grassroots sport.
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Tourism HQ director Rich Henry said adding netball and rugby 10ss would broaden the festival's appeal.
"We want that growth to leave something lasting for Fiji, through stronger local coaching, opportunities for players and connections that continue beyond the tournament."
The competition begins with rugby 10s and netball on November 13-14, followed by touch rugby on November 20--21.
Rugby League 9s will be played on November 27-28, with Oztag closing the festival on December 4-
Cash prizes will be awarded across all five sports, alongside tournament package credits for champions to return and defend their titles.
The men's and women's Rugby League 9s champions will each receive $7,000 in cash and $15,000 in return tournament package credits.
Fijian Cup experience director Luke Chapman said the expanded programme would bring fresh excitement to the opening weekend.
"For local players, it is a chance to test themselves against visiting teams on home ground. For supporters, it means four weekends of sport to get behind."
The expanded programme follows the launch of the Train the Trainers programme in June, led by the Pacific Fern Foundation and the Fiji National Sports Commission through the Fijian Cup.
The initiative aims to strengthen local coaching and sporting leadership, extending the festival's benefits beyond competition.