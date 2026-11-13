Netball, rugby 10s join 2026 Fijian Cup

Netball and rugby 10s will join the 2026 Fijian Cup, expanding the internation­al sports tourism festival to five sporting codes across four week­ends at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

The festival will run from Novem­ber 13 to December 5, offering more than F JD$240,000 in cash prizes and tournament package credits. It is expected to attract local and international teams to Fiji's Coral Coast.

The five codes are netball, rugby's, touch rugby, rugby league 9s and Oztag, combining competition with cultural experiences and op­portunities to develop grassroots sport.

Tourism HQ director Rich Henry said adding netball and rugby 10ss would broaden the festival's ap­peal.

"We want that growth to leave something lasting for Fiji, through stronger local coaching, opportu­nities for players and connections that continue beyond the tourna­ment."

The competition begins with rug­by 10s and netball on November 13-14, followed by touch rugby on November 20--21.

Rugby League 9s will be played on November 27-28, with Oztag clos­ing the festival on December 4-

Cash prizes will be awarded across all five sports, alongside tournament package credits for champions to return and defend their titles.

The men's and women's Rugby League 9s champions will each re­ceive $7,000 in cash and $15,000 in return tournament package cred­its.

Fijian Cup experience director Luke Chapman said the expanded programme would bring fresh ex­citement to the opening weekend.

"For local players, it is a chance to test themselves against visiting teams on home ground. For supporters, it means four weekends of sport to get behind."

The expanded programme follows the launch of the Train the Train­ers programme in June, led by the Pacific Fern Foundation and the Fiji National Sports Commission through the Fijian Cup.

The initiative aims to strengthen local coaching and sporting leader­ship, extending the festival's ben­efits beyond competition.