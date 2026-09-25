IMO: Maritime policies must work for people at sea

Having policies and maritime standards is not enough; what matters is how they are put into practice and the difference they make to the lives of people working at sea.

This was the message from International Maritime Organization (IMO) regional co-ordinator Sitalingi Payne during World Maritime Day celebrations in Suva today.

Mr Payne said policies and standards provided the foundation for a strong maritime sector, but their real value was seen in how they were applied in daily work.

“Our policies and standards provide a foundation,” he said.

“What matters now is how we apply them in our daily work and the difference that makes to people’s lives.”

He said the IMO remained committed to working with the Fiji Government, the Association of Maritime Centres, other Pacific member states and partners to strengthen maritime standards across the region.

Mr Payne said the focus should be on turning policies into practical action and supporting excellence in the maritime sector.

The comments come as Pacific countries continue to rely heavily on maritime transport for trade, travel, communication and the movement of people and goods between islands.

For seafarers, the implementation of maritime standards directly affects their working environment, safety and welfare.

Mr Payne reaffirmed the IMO’s commitment to supporting Fiji and other Pacific countries in strengthening their maritime sectors.

“We reaffirm our commitment to working with the Government of Fiji, Pacific Member States and our partners to turn policy into practice and support maritime excellence across our region,” he said.

Meanwhile, the celebrations brought together seafarers and maritime stakeholders in Suva to mark World Maritime Day and recognise the important role of the maritime sector in Fiji and the wider Pacific.

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