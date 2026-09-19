Fly Fiji invests in twin-engine helicopter

Fly Fiji is expanding its wings with a ma­jor investment in a new twin-engine heli­copter to support Fiji's growing high-end tourism market.

Chief executive officer Tim Joyce said the new helicopter represented a significant in­vestment for the company, with the aircraft undergoing a test flight on Wednesday after-noon.

"For us, it's been a very big investment," Mr Joyce said.

He said the new aircraft offered greater ca­pability, including Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), allowing it to operate in marginal weather conditions.

"It's similar, but it's fully IFR, like flying in marginal weather and everything else, and they're both twin-engine," he said. extra safety."

The latest addition will form part of a growÂ­ing helicopter fleet, with Fly Fiji planning to operate three twin-engine helicopters and two smaller four-seater aircraft.

Mr Joyce said the company was also looking at another aircraft during a planned trip to South Africa next week.

The expansion comes as Fly Fiji prepares to support a new luxury diving resort at Namena, south ofSavusavu.

The helicopter service will allow interna­tional visitors to travel directly from Nadi Airport to the island resort, which is being rebuilt after it was virtually destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"It's going to be quite an upmarket diving re­sort in what is recognised as some of the best diving in the world," Mr Joyce said.

"We're very confident that it'll bring a lot of overseas tourists in to experience the N amen a Reef."

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar said, "The invest­ment signals growing confidence in Fiji's lux­ury tourism and adventure market, with air access expected to play a key role in connect­ing visitors to remote island destinations."