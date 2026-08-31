The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association (FHTA) is working towards introducing stronger sustainability standards across every aspect of tourism operations, from accommodation and tours to recycling and environmental management.

FHTA chief executive officer Fantasha Lockington said sustainability had become an important part of maintaining Fiji’s competitiveness in the international tourism market.

She said the industry needed to ensure that services offered in Fiji met standards recognised globally.

“I felt that it was the basic next step that came quite naturally that we’re looking at the CIDESCO qualifications,” Ms Lockington said.

“This is a very natural step for us. They obviously set this international benchmark that is recognised, both for skills, safety and professionalism.”

She said internationally recognised standards would provide confidence to visitors, investors and tourism operators.

“If we can give our guests, our investors and our operators confidence in the standard of care that we’re giving and that our guests are receiving, that’s a very natural step for us to be taking,” she said.

Ms Lockington said health and safety were fundamental, particularly in wellness and spa services where there was close personal contact with guests.

She said the growing sector also presented opportunities for communities, women and small and medium-sized enterprises.

“These aren’t small commitments, and it’s something that we as an industry are constantly pushing to Government, not just to recognise that this is a space that is expanding, but for governments to look at ways that they can support it through better policies,” she said.

She said stronger standards could also help local SMEs grow and develop businesses around the expanding wellness and tourism sector.