Tourism reaches new heights
Fiji welcomed a record 986,367 visitors in 2025, before breaking the 100,000 monthly arrivals barrier in July this year.
Saturday 19 September 2026 | 18:00
Updated 21 September 2026 | 09:09 FJT
Participants of the Tourism Fiji's Industry Day 2026 at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Denarau on September 17, 2026.
Fiji's tourism industry has broken through a major milestone- welcoming more than 100,000 visitors in a single month for the first time.
The record 105,791 visitor arrivals in July have put fresh focus on what Fiji can gain from the tourism boom, with industry leaders calling for growth that delivers greater value to the economy and communities.
The figures were highlighted at Tourism Fiji's Industry Day 2026 at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Denarau on Thursday.
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The event brought together tourism stakeholders to assess the industry's performance, examine emerging international market trends and discuss challenges and opportunities ahead.
Fiji welcomed a record 986,367 visitors in 2025, before breaking the 100,000 monthly arrivals barrier in July this year.
Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavokasaid the figures represented far more than tourists arriving at Fiji's shores.
"These are not simply numbers. They represent jobs, businesses, communities and opportunities for our people. They also tell us that Fiji remains a destination the world wants to visit," Mr Gavoka said.
But he said record arrivals should not be the only measure of success. "Growth must come with purpose. Our focus should not only be on how many visitors we welcome, but on the value tourism creates for Fiji and our people," he said.
Mr Gavoka said the priority was to ensure tourism growth strengthened Fiji's competitiveness while allowing more communities to participate in its benefits.
Tourism Fiji chief executive officer Dr Paresh Pant said Industry Day provided a direct link between Tourism Fiji's international market intelligence and local industry operators.
"Industry Day allows us to share the trends and challenges shaping the tourism landscape, reflect on what we have achieved together, and look to the year ahead," Dr Pant said.
He said Tourism Fiji's regional teams provided valuable insight into changing traveller behaviour and opportunities in international markets.
"These insights help our industry partners better understand where we see opportunities and how we can work together to capture them," he said.
With visitor numbers continuing to rise, the industry is now looking beyond arrivals to competitiveness, innovation, sustainability and higher-value tourism.
For Fiji, the message from Industry Day was clear: the tourism boom is growing -and the next challenge is ensuring the benefits grow with it.