Heavyweight champion Dauloloma to face Kiwi opponent

Fiji heavyweight champion Semi ‘Equalizer’ Dauloloma will take on his first overseas opponent at AD Patel College in Ba on November 21.

Fighting under the Island Boxing Promotion, Dauloloma is scheduled to face New Zealand’s Joseph Saumoa Tufuga in the main supporting bout.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Dauloloma’s trainer, Sepesa Rosini, said preparations were progressing well as the team worked to get the champion ready for his first international opponent.

“We are looking forward to his fight.

“We are now trying to gradually move Dauloloma up to the level where he can perform and apply his skills well on fight night.”

He said the team had focused on sharpening Dauloloma’s fundamentals, particularly his movement and footwork, to prepare him for the challenge.

“Throughout this month, we have been working on his boxing strategies, including his strengths, movement and footwork.

“We are trying to build on those areas because his opponent is a good fighter, so Dauloloma needs to move well to counter him,” he said.

Rosini expects a tough contest, describing the bout as an important step for Dauloloma.

Boxing Commission Fiji (BCF) chairman Eroni Loganimoce confirmed that two boxing promotions would be staged in November.

The Zeg Boxing Promotion is scheduled for Suva on November 7, followed by the Island Boxing Promotion in Ba on November 21.

Loganimoce said the main bout in Ba would see Alivereti Kauyaca defend his Fiji cruiserweight title against Savenaca Naliva.