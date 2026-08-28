Suvou, Waqavakatoga are now ICC tutors

Joeli Mateyawa Seuvou is bringing new coaching knowledge back to Fiji.

Seuvou and Vulisere Waqavakatoga are now recognised International Cricket Council (ICC) tutors after they successfully completed the 2026 ICC East Asia Pacific Level 1 Coach Tutor Course in Brisbane, Australia, earlier this month.

This is to strengthens Cricket Fiji’s coaching pathway.

The three-day programme was designed to prepare participants to become ICC-recognised tutors capable of developing and training more coaches in their respective countries.

For Seuvou, the course has provided knowledge that can now be brought back to Fiji and applied to the development of the local coaching system.

“The course gave us a better understanding of how to develop coaches and, more importantly, how to teach and support coaches effectively,” Seuvou said.

“We now have the opportunity to bring this knowledge back and help strengthen the coaching system in Fiji.”

Now as ICC tutors, they will be giving Cricket Fiji additional capacity to deliver ICC-recognised coaching programmes and support the development of more coaches locally. The ICC training and education programme provides structured learning pathways for coaches, umpires, scorers and pitch curators around the world, with a key focus on helping associate members develop their own trained and accredited workforce.

Cricket Fiji chief executive officer Anushil Kumar said staff development remains a priority for the organisation.

“We thank ICC East Asia Pacific for this valuable opportunity for Joeli and Vulisere. We will continue to focus on the professional development of our staff in every area possible.

“Investing in our people is important because a stronger workforce will ultimately help us deliver better programmes and create more opportunities for the growth of cricket in Fiji,” Kumar said.

The next step will see Cricket Fiji and its newly recognised tutors work with ICC East Asia Pacific to develop a country plan and identify priorities for coach education and development.



