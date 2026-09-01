Football

Fiji FA VP race heats up as Patel calls for neutrality

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel has urged all candidates to contest the elections without fear while calling on Fiji FA employees to remain neutral.

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 10:00

Updated 02 September 2026 | 11:37 FJT

Nadi Football Association president Max Chetty (left) .. Nadi back after missing out on the Fiji FACT tournament.

Nadi Football Association president Max Chetty (left) .. Nadi back after missing out on the Fiji FACT tournament.

Fiji Football

The race for the Fiji Football Association’s (Fiji FA) vice-presidential (VP) positions is heating up ahead of the 88th Fiji FA Ordinary Congress at Ba’s Xavier College on Friday.

Nadi lawyer Max Chetty is set to take the VP West position unopposed, while the battle for the VP South position is between Sundeep Roy of Tailevu/Naitasiri FA and Rajiv Prasad of Navua FA.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel has urged all candidates to contest the elections without fear while calling on Fiji FA employees to remain neutral.

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“We are neutral as we always are, but there is something that we don't want any Fiji football employees or employees of Fiji football to be involved in the elections.

“FFA staff needs to focus on their job rather than on the election of the officials. The candidates need to have no fear.”

Patel said the Ordinary Congress was a regular annual event where member associations considered important matters, including the annual report and financial affairs of the organisation.

With the West position not contested, attention will be firmly on the South race as delegates prepare to decide who will take up the vice-presidential role.

Chetty brings considerable football administration experience to the West position, replacing Jitendra Kumar.

He has served as president of Nalovo FC under the Nadi FA banner since 2013.

In 2017, he became VP of Nadi FA before serving as Nadi FA president from 2021 to 2022. He then served as Nadroga FA president from 2023 to 2024 before joining the Fiji FA board in 2025.

The Congress will provide an opportunity for member associations to review the association’s work over the past year while also electing officials where positions are contested.

Patel’s call for neutrality comes as the association prepares for what is expected to be a closely watched South vice-presidential contest.




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