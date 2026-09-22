Youngstars United earn NRCC spot in debut season

Youngstars United FC has enjoyed a dream start to its football journey after qualifying for next month’s Dayals Sawmillers National Regional Club Championship (NRCC).

Formed this year and owned and managed by Ronald Raichand, the Navua-based club made an immediate impact by winning the Navua Football Association regional club competition in its debut season.

According to Fiji FA Media, Youngstars United FC completed a clean sweep, winning all their matches to finish at the top of the standings with a perfect 30 points and an impressive goal difference of more than 51.





Usaia Tilivarua (right) with the Golden Boot Award on September 20, 2026. Photo: Fiji FA Media





Raichand said qualifying for the NRCC in the club’s first season was a proud achievement for everyone involved.

“The players showed tremendous commitment and discipline throughout the competition,” he said.

“We are proud to represent Navua and will prepare well to compete for the title at next month’s Dayals Sawmillers National Regional Club Championship.”

The squad includes several talented players, including Tevita Ravia, Peniame Drova, Kolinio Sivoki, Isake Naduvu, William Komasi, Jared Rongosulia, Junior Jack, Apolosi Seru, Bai Tito, Simione Damuni, Savenaca Nakalevu and Usaia Tilivarua.

Tilivarua played a leading role in the club’s success, scoring an impressive 22 goals to claim the Golden Boot Award.