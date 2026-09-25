Football

Navua ready to bounce back at IDC

Head coach Rodeck Singh says Navua must improve discipline, finishing and game management after their B.O.G. campaign.

Friday 25 September 2026 | 12:30

Updated 25 September 2026 | 16:33 FJT

Battle of the Giants

Navua's Peniame Drova (left) and Labasa's Christopher Wasasala chase for possession during their Battle of the Giants match on September 6, 2026.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

The Navua football side will take it one game at a time as they prepare for the FMF Inter-District Championship (IDC) next month.

Head coach Rodeck Singh said they had been drawn in a fair pool alongside Western giants Ba, Lautoka and Nadi.

He said the team had learned a lot from the Battle of the Giants (B.O.G.) tournament in Ba earlier this month.

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“I think the preparations are going well,” Singh said.

“We are doing well. We have boys in the national team training squad. Apart from that, we have a fair number of players training now.

“The first aim for now is to come out of the pool and make sure we earn our spot in the semifinal.”

He said all teams would prepare well for the tournament.

“We are in a good pool. Every team will want to come and qualify from this pool, and looking at our last outing, we need to really improve.

“We need to be disciplined. We cannot afford a red card. Again, the finishing was really poor in the B.O.G. tournament. The management of the game was poor, and we took quite a number of cards against us.

“So yes, we're working on all those mistakes.

“B.O.G. was a lot of learning, and we are trying to look at those learnings, correct them and make sure we come as a different team in the IDC.”

Singh added that having the B.O.G. and IDC tournaments within a span of three weeks was not an excuse for teams.

“We cannot complain about anything. We knew that IDC was going to be a few weeks after, so no complaints, no major excuses about it. We'll just have to be prepared well.”

The tournament will be held from October 6 to 11 at the National Stadium in Suva.

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