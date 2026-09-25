One game at a time says Navua coach

The Navua football side will take each game at a time as they prepare for the FMF Inter-District Championship (mC) next month.

Head coach Rodeck Singh said they have been drawn in a fair pool along­side Western giants Ba, Lautoka and Nadi.

He said the team had learned a lot from the Battle of the Giants (B.O.G) tournament in Ba earlier this month.

"I think the preparations are going well," Singh said.

"We are doing well. We have boys in the national team training squad. Apart from that, we have a fair num­ber of players training now.

"The first aim for now is to come out of the pool and make sure we earn our spot in the semifinal."

He said all teams would prepare well for the tournament.

"We are in a good pool. Every team will want to come and qualify from this pool, and looking at our last out­ing, we need to really improve.

"We need to be disciplined. We can­not afford a red card. Again, the fin­ishing was really poor in the B.O.G tournament. The management of the game was poor, and we took quite a number of cards against us.

"So yes, we're working on all those mistakes.

"B.O.G was a lot of learning, and we are trying to look at those learn­ings, correct them and make sure we come as a different team in the me."

Singh added that having the B.O.G. and IDC tournaments within a span of three weeks was not an excuse for teams.

"We cannot complain about any­thing. We knew that me was going to be a few weeks after, so no com­plaints, no major excuses about it. We'll just have to be prepared well."

The tournament will be from October 6 to 11 at National Stadium in Suva.