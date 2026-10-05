Pacific Heavy Industries boosts Nadi Football
"It is an investment in a way of life. Football is ingrained in our society and is one of the biggest and most exciting sports around.
Tuesday 06 October 2026 | 09:30
Updated 06 October 2026 | 10:59 FJT
Nadi FA executives with sponsorsNadi Football Association president Mahin Rafiq (first from left) with the executives of Pacific Heavy Batteries.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Pacific Heavy Industries has backed Nadi football ahead of the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship (mC), with director Shoreeq Azimullah describing the sponsorship as an investment in the community.
The Jetsetters launched the sponsorship at Corner Cafe in Nadi on Friday as the team step up preparations for the prestigious tournament.
''As a company, we are especially proud and excited to be part of this coming me. It's not just a sponsorship; it's an investment," Azimullah said.
"It is an investment in a way of life. Football is ingrained in our society and is one of the biggest and most exciting sports around.
"Nadi has built a strong identity over the decades and has been one of the top teams in the country."
Azimullah acknowledged the hard work of the Nadi Football Association officials and said Pacific Heavy Industries was committed to supporting local teams.
''As a local business, we want to support local teams and build strong relationships with the community," he said.
"We know the coming me will not be easy, but we have faith in the officials, coaches, and players. We believe the team can rise to the challenge."
Nadi FA president Mahin Rafiq thanked Pacific Heavy Industries for its timely support, saying the association valued the partnership and hoped it would continue in the future.
"We really value this opportunity and hope to have many more future endeavours together," Rafiq said.
"On behalf of the Nadi football family; I thank you and your family for this wonderful support."
Rafiq also confirmed that Jacks of Fiji had come on board with its support for the team as Nadi prepares for the IDC.
Nadi is in Pooled alongside Lautoka, Ba and Navua.