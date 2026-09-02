140-plus golfers expected for Fiji Open

The R.C. Manubhai Fiji Golf Open returns to the Suva Golf Club this weekend, with organisers expecting another strong field following the participation of about 140 golfers last year.

The two-day tournament will be held on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, bringing together experienced golfers and emerging players.

Last year’s tournament attracted approximately 140 golfers, with Shakil Pillay claiming the overall title and Ashish Chand finishing runner-up.

The annual tournament has continued to attract a growing number of players and has established itself on Fiji’s golfing calendar.

R.C. Manubhai Group chief executive officer Dr Uppiliappan Gopalan said the company’s support for the tournament went beyond corporate visibility.

“We are proud to once again support the R.C. Manubhai Fiji Golf Open. Golf brings together people from different backgrounds through a shared appreciation for skill, discipline and sportsmanship. We are honoured to contribute to an event that strengthens community spirit and supports the continued development of the sport in Fiji.”

The locally owned company also has a long association with golf in Fiji, having sponsored the Ba Golf Club Open for more than 56 years.

The company said its continued involvement in sporting events was aimed at encouraging participation while promoting unity, discipline, sportsmanship and stronger community connections.

This weekend’s tournament will again be staged at the Suva Golf Club, with R.C. Manubhai acknowledging the club, organisers and supporters for their contribution to the event.