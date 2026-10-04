Fiji makes cuesports debut

Fiji will make its debut at the Commonwealth Cuesports Championship when a three­member national snooker team travels to Ahmedabad, India, for the October 7-9 tournament.

Team Fiji will be represented by Raymond Reddy, Nitesh Chand and Pritesh Khatri.

Billiards and Snooker Association of Fiji vice-president Reddy said the opportunity marked an impor­tant milestone for the country's growing presence on the interna­tional cuesports stage.

The Fijian trio will compete against players from 42 countries, gaining valuable international ex­perience at the championship.

Reddy said the team had prepared with the aim of representing Fiji well and showcasing the country's cuesports talent.

"The championship will bring together players from across the Commonwealth and beyond, with Ahmedabad providing the setting for several days of high-level com­petition," Reddy said.

"For Fiji, however, the trip is about more than just results. It represents a significant step forward for cue­sports in the country and an op­portunity to build international relationships while showcasing the talent available in Fiji."

Team Fiji departed yesterday and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad before the championship begins.