Fiji makes cuesports debut
The Fijian trio will compete against players from 42 countries, gaining valuable international experience at the championship.
Monday 05 October 2026 | 09:00
Updated 05 October 2026 | 10:47 FJT
Nitesh Chand (left) and Raymond Reddy (right) receive the Team Fiji kit from DANAM executive Malinda Dias.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Fiji will make its debut at the Commonwealth Cuesports Championship when a threemember national snooker team travels to Ahmedabad, India, for the October 7-9 tournament.
Team Fiji will be represented by Raymond Reddy, Nitesh Chand and Pritesh Khatri.
Billiards and Snooker Association of Fiji vice-president Reddy said the opportunity marked an important milestone for the country's growing presence on the international cuesports stage.
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The Fijian trio will compete against players from 42 countries, gaining valuable international experience at the championship.
Reddy said the team had prepared with the aim of representing Fiji well and showcasing the country's cuesports talent.
"The championship will bring together players from across the Commonwealth and beyond, with Ahmedabad providing the setting for several days of high-level competition," Reddy said.
"For Fiji, however, the trip is about more than just results. It represents a significant step forward for cuesports in the country and an opportunity to build international relationships while showcasing the talent available in Fiji."
Team Fiji departed yesterday and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad before the championship begins.