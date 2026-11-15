White targets Fiji revival

New Flying Fijians coach Jake White will look to address Fiji’s second-half fade and improve the team’s decision-making when they face Italy on Sunday.

White raised several questions after Fiji’s 43-15 defeat to Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, saying the team needed to discuss their fitness, cohesion, confidence and ability to stick to the game plan.

The defeat extended Fiji’s winless Nations Championship run to five matches, following last weekend’s 54-17 loss to France.

Fiji showed promise against Ireland, taking a 12-7 first-half lead through tries by Josua Tuisova and captain Peceli Yato.

However, Ireland responded through Robert Baloucoune, who scored twice, to take a 17-15 lead at half-time.

The hosts then dominated the second half, scoring 26 unanswered points as Fiji struggled to contain their attack, particularly after a player was sent to the sin bin.

White said Fiji had again struggled to maintain their performance in the final 20 minutes.

“Historically, we looked like we leak a lot of tries, especially in the last 20 of every game, and it was exactly the same today (yesterday),” White said after the match.

“Is that fitness? Is that time together? Is it cohesion? Is that confidence in sticking to our game plan? Those are things obviously we’ll have to sit down and talk about.”

White also identified decision-making under pressure as an area Fiji needed to improve, particularly when choosing how to put opponents under pressure.

He pointed to a second-half penalty when Fiji opted for a tap rather than a scrum. He said a team with South Africa’s experience would have used the opportunity to put Ireland under pressure and potentially force a yellow card.

“We’re not there yet. That’s where we’re going to try and find that edge,” White said.

The former Springboks coach, who guided South Africa to the 2007 Rugby World Cup title, said he expected to see a difference in Fiji’s performance next week.

"We were playing a little bit like South Africa to be honest, I think that sums it up," said the 62-year-old.

"We were letting Ireland have the ball, and we were happy to defend against them, and we were happy for them to try to outwork us."

Asked to assess Ireland and South Africa's highly anticipated meeting this weekend, White added: "Well, I think we probably did Ireland a favour today.

"Let me put it that way, because I think Ireland deep down know that if they play like that against South Africa, they're gonna be up against it."

When White's comments were put to Andy Farrell, the Ireland coach said: "We were just saying in the changing rooms that we learned some good lessons, and we'll use them in the right manner for next week."

Farrell also admitted the scoreline flattered his side after they pulled clear, having led 17-15 at half-time.

"Pleased to get the win, especially the scoreline, it flattered us a little bit but having said that you've got to work for those points and after 25 minutes, you're down by five points against a side that's playing pretty well," Farrell told BBC Sport.

"As far as the physical nature of the game, I thought they were winning collisions, they were good in the air and on the floor, running really physically through the line and the breakdown was pretty good.

"All in all, we need to understand that wins here when you're under a bit of pressure, they're all pretty precious."

Fiji will take on Italy at 4.40am on Sunday.







